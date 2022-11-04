Pirates face PSL wrath for unruly spectator behaviour 

Orlando Pirates have been charged by the Premier Soccer League and they will appear before the league’s disciplinary committee (DC) on November 14.

The Buccaneers were hauled over the coals for their fans’ misdemeanour after they invaded the pitch following an emphatic victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.

Pirates annihilated the Brazilians 3-0 and their supporters were too ecstatic when the referee blew the final whistle. They stormed onto the pitch to celebrate and the players ran for cover.

The league does not tolerate that kind of behaviour, as the safety of the players is of paramount importance.

“I can confirm that Orlando Pirates Football Club has been charged for spectator behaviour arising from the pitch invasion from the semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and themselves,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in a statement.

“They will appear before the PSL DC on November 24 at 10:30. Thereafter, I will update you further on the outcome of those proceedings,” he said.

Pirates are not the only club to have faced the wrath of the league’s DC. Kaizer Chiefs were also slapped with a hefty fine after their supporters ran onto the field after a victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town.

Even though it was not their home game, Chiefs pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay a fine of R200 000, half of which is suspended for 24 months.

“They [Chiefs] pleaded guilty as charged and having listened to extensive submissions on behalf of the prosecutor, as well as their legal representatives, the PSL DC sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs a monetary fine of R200,000,” Majavu said at that time.

“Half is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence.”

So, the Buccaneers are facing a similar sanction from the league’s legal department. Earlier this year, Pirates were found guilty by the DC after their security officers were filmed manhandling TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi at the Orlando Stadium.

Sukazi was attempting to gain entry to the venue and change rooms, and despite him having an all-access pass, he was stopped in his tracks and a wrestling match ensued between him and the Bucs security guards.

Bucs were handed a light sentence in the form of a R100 000 fine, all of which was suspended for a year. Bucs were ordered to pay the PSL legal costs for the DC and also the SA Football Association appeals board hearings.

