Players attract attention from elite clubs in Europe

The Fifa World Cup offers a platform to many football stars to advance their careers and attract interest from top clubs across Europe.

James Rodriquez is one of the names that comes to mind. The Colombian landed himself a move to Real Madrid when the then 22-year-old delivered an impressive performance at the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil.

Rodriquez led Colombia to the quarter-finals, losing 2-1 to the hosts. He went on to win the Golden Boot Award after netting six goals.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has seen some of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition, with some tournament favorites exiting in the group stages. The competition also witnessed many superstars missing out on the football spectacle through injury.

In the absence of household names, many youngsters rose to the occasion and displayed brilliant performances that have since attracted elite clubs from Europe.

Here is a list of players gaining traction:

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Morocco is one of surprise packages in this year’s World Cup edition. They beat Belgium, Canada and drew with Croatia to top Group F. Amrabat, 26, is linked to Liverpool and Tottenham in January. However, Fiorentina director Daniele Prade said the club is not keen to let go of the player. “We want to keep Amrabat here, there’s no plan to sell him. We have an option to extend his contract next year, there is no rush – he is part of our plans,” Prade said.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

The Ajax Amsterdam star proved to be a crucial player for Ghana, scoring two important goals against South Korea to keep their round of 16 hope alive. Despite the Black Stars failing to make it out of the group stages, with Uruguay standing in their way once again, Kudus produced a performance good enough to get the attention of Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff. “We’ve been tracking Mohammed Kudus for more than a year. We can’t say now that Barca want Kudus, but he’s attracting interest. He is scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes – I know him well,” Cruyff told RAC 1.

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Benfica midfielder has been the standout performer for Argentina, proving to be an important player for Lionel Scaloni’s side, especially after they suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match. Fernandez is also among the players linked to Chelsea and other English giants.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

The PSV Eindhoven striker has been the best player for the Netherlands in Qatar and is the joint goal scorer alongside Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford and Alvaro Morata amongst others, all sitting on three goals. The 23-year-old is heavily linked with Manchester United, as he is believed to be Erik Ten Hag’s top target in the January transfer window. With the striker position vacant at Old Trafford, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Gakpo would be expected to walk straight into the starting line-up should the deal materialize.

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

The Chelsea target has proven to be crucial in the Croatia line of defence, helping his side reach the round of 16. Also linked to Real Madrid, the 20-year-old told Relovo: “Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll be able to play there. I would like it.” The RB Leipzig defender plays alongside Madrid legend, Luka Modric, who might have to play a role in landing his teammate at the Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Borussia Dortmund’s midfield maestro is arguably the most wanted player across Europe, with the 19-year-old having the time of his career in Qatar. The England teenager gained interest from Europe’s elites even before the tournament, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool among the clubs after his signature. Bellingham’s contract with the German outfit runs until 2025.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

The Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the most exciting talents in world football. Mbappe broke records with his brace in France’s 3-1 victory against Poland on Sunday. The 23-year-old has now scored nine goals in just his second World Cup editions – more than legends Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo, and is level with Lionel Messi. He is still linked with Real Madrid despite his contract extension with PSG.

