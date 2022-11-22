Senegal’s loss not true reflection of the match

After holding their own against the much-fancied Netherlands, Senegal, who are carrying Africa’s hope at the Fifa World Cup, were defeated in heart-breaking fashion by the orange army.

The 2-0 score-line is not a true reflection of the match as the Lions of Teranga fought bravely but let it slip where it mattered most, towards the end of the game with six minutes remaining on the clock.

Cody Gakpo struck with six minutes remaining and Davy Klaassen scored deep into stoppage time to earn the Netherlands a precious victory in their opening match in Qatar.

Senegal, who are clearly missing their icon Sadio Mane, will have another chance to make amends when they play against host country Qatar on Friday. Qatar are not world beaters and they were nailed 2-0 in the opening match by Ecuador.

The game at Al Thumama Stadium appeared destined for stalemate when Frenkie de Jong swung a left-wing delivery beyond the Senegal backline. PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo timed his run perfectly, escaping the offside trap and arriving a fraction ahead of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to apply a faint headed touch to steer the ball into the net.

Gakpo’s strike was the Netherlands’ first attempt on target, the best they’d managed until this point a brisk first-half break that ended with De Jong taking too long over his touch in the penalty area.

Senegal aimed 15 attempts at goal, but directed only four on target. Andries Noppert, the goalkeeper making his international debut, saved at the foot of his near post from Boulaye Dia at 0-0. And when the African team tried to muster a response to Gakpo’s goal, Noppert was equal to Pape Gueye’s low blast.

And the Netherlands wrapped up the three points when Klaassen converted on the rebound after Mendy parried Memphis Depay’s low shot on the counter.

It wasn’t necessarily decisive in this fixture, but the sight of Depay striding onto the field after 62 minutes would have gladdened Netherlands hearts.

For all their discipline and application, Louis van Gaal’s side struggled to create any clear openings prior to Gakpo’s crucial intervention. Depay was expected to sit out this contest altogether due to a hamstring issue. It is indicative of how highly coach Van Gaal rates Depay that he drew parallels between the 28-year-old’s absence and that of Senegal’s talismanic forward Sadio Mane.

The result, here, will allow Depay additional time to ease his way into the competition. And with the Dutch in the box seat in Group A, any potential knockout round opponents won’t be keen on the prospect of the Barcelona forward adding zest and creativity to the Netherlands frontline. There was a hint of Depay’s capacity for having a decisive say in matches when he capitalised on the space vacated by Senegal to streak forwards and test goalkeeper Mendy, who could only touch the ball into the path of the lurking Klaassen for the knockout blow.

