Sundowns panel-beat Pirates and clinch Carling Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

It was a day where revenge was being dished out. Firstly, in the second match, Pirates overcame their nemesis Kaizer Chiefs who beat them in the Soweto derby two weeks ago. Sundowns then got an opportunity to avenge the defeat that Bucs handed them in Polokwane in the MTN8 semi-finals last month – and they did it in style.

After that defeat, Sundowns have been in a mean mood. They have now scored 14 goals in their last four matches without conceding – they hammered Maritzburg United 5-0, Royal AM 3-0, AmaZulu 3-0 and Pirates 4-0. This is a strong warning to other teams in the PSL.

What added to Pirates’ woes was the red card that was given to Tapelo Xoki for a rough challenge on Domingo Haashim who was stretchered off the field after 20 minutes.

Playing against a team of Sundowns’ calibre with ten man is a mountain to climb and it only took the Brazilians one minute after the red card to open the scoring via the boot of Sphelele Mkhulise. Ten minutes later it was 2-0 when Grant Kekana walked the ball into the net after Sundowns dissected the Pirates defence.

Cassius Mailula completed the rat-a-tat spell with the third that punctured the spirits of the Buccaneers. Mailula was again on the scoreboard with a curling shot in the second stanza.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro did not change his midfield combination of Miguel Timm and Ben Motshwari as he started the second game with them – they looked a bit tired while Sundowns showed off their depth with changes that were equally devastating.

Sundowns were able to replace their top stars Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu with Sipho Mbule and Mthobi Mvala. As a result, Pirates did not trouble Sundowns defence and their goalkeeper Denis Onyango did not even make one save – he may as well have brought his picnic basket and snacks to while away time and enjoy a free afternoon.

For the fans, it was a razzmatazz that started early in the morning. They braved the rain and the chilly conditions to cheer for their teams. It was a raucous affair until the last match at around 7 pm. Organisers too came to the party and threw a massive party for the supporters.

Sundowns will again face the Buccaneers in their last match of the year on New Year’s Eve. The league is going on a month-long recess due to the 2022 Fifa World Cup that is starting in Qatar next Sunday.

