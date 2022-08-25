Sundowns release top striker

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially ended their relationship with Slovakia-born striker Pavol Safranko. The defending PSL champions confirmed on Thursday morning that they have released the lanky goal poacher to join a team of his choice.

It had been speculated for weeks that Safranko’s contract would be terminated so that the club can open a spot for another foreign player.

The PSL allows clubs to only sign five non-South Africans to their squads and the Brazilians had exceeded that number. Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir and Chilean Marcelo Allende are the latest imports that arrived at the Chloorkop-based Ka bo Yellow.

The duo hit the ground running scoring important goals on their debut matches.

Sunday World understands that another reason the club was keen to release Safranko was that as an injury-prone player, he spent a lot of time on the treatment table or recovering. Safranko has now been linked with a move to Sundowns’ rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are in desperate need of an out-and-out striker. Chiefs have previously signed former Sundowns players including Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, Katlego “Killer” Mphela to mention a few.

“Sundowns can confirm that they have parted ways with Slovakian striker, Pavol Šafranko. The 27 year-old lanky striker joined Sundowns last season from Romanian Liga 1 side Sepsi OSK, made a total of 29 appearances and scored nine goals for Masandwana,” tweeted Sundowns.

“One of the key goals that Pavol scored was the winner against Royal AM to ensure that Sundowns progressed to the final of the Nedbank Cup. Pavol, who has been a consummate professional throughout his stay at Sundowns, is free to join the club of his choice and the Sundowns family wishes him all of the best with his footballing endeavours,” added the club.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author