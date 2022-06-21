Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs let go of Mphahlele and Ntiya-Ntiya

Strong winds of change are sweeping across the Naturena Village, home to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, heralding the dawn of a new chapter.

This time, Amakhosi announced on their official website that they are parting ways with veteran star players Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Mphahlele was given a one-year contract before the start of the 2021/22 campaign, the terms of which gave the player an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season.

The club said on Tuesday it would not be renewing Mphalele’s contract, which expires at the end of June. Rama, as Mphahlele is affectionally known, has worn Amakhosi’s captain’s armband a few times. He previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ntiya-Ntiya, who joined the senior team from the development ranks in 2016 and played as a left-back, has also been released. He made his official debut for the club on January 6 2018 against SuperSport United in Mbombela.

Ntiya-Ntiya, who has played a total of 54 games, has been given his clearance and will be able to join any team of his choice.

