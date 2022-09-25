Stage set for Thembisa Mile race

Organisers of the Spar Thembisa Mile race are appealing to members of the community and running clubs to become part of the race as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of the popular running event.

Reigning champions and South Africa’s top runners Ryan Mphahlele and Prudence Sekgodiso will return to defend their titles when the race gets underway on October 30.

They will spearhead a strong field of middle-distance athletes invited for this year’s race, which will take place at Makhulong Stadium in Thembisa.

After victories in 2018 and 2021, the Thembisa-based Mphahlele, who runs for the University of Johannesburg, will aim to become the first athlete to achieve the coveted sub-four minutes in his hood.

Mphahlele won a silver medal at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius in June. He went on to represent South

Africa at the World Athletics Championships in the USA and at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he set a personal best time of 3:34.66 in the 1 500m.

In the women’s race, Sekgodiso, the reigning South African 800m and 1 500 champion, is targeting the women’s course record of 4:44 set by Lebogang Phalula-Luthuli in 2014.

Sekgodiso won a bronze medal for SA at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius and made history by recording a personal 800m best of 1:58.41 at the KipKeino Classic in Kenya.

People can register for the 10km run/walk online at www.thembisamile.co.za

Registration fee for the 10km run/walk is R150.

T-shirts are available for purchase at R100 when entering online. The 1 Mile Registration fee is R50.

All registered finishers will receive bronze medals and SPAR goodie bags.

“I would like to thank SPAR North Rand, the City of Ekurhuleni Sports and Recreation division, Vision View TV, The Thembisan, Lenmed Zamokuhle Private Hospital, Central Gauteng Athletics and Thembisa Athletics Club for their unwavering support,” said race organiser Donald Mathipa.

