Sundowns go into Champions League clash better prepared

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken lessons from last season’s shock early exit in the CAF Champions League, according to the Brazilians co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Sundowns were knocked out by Angola minnows Pedro de Atletico in the quarter-final of the continental club competition, and by their standards, it was rather embarrassing for them.

On Sunday, they will have an opportunity to rectify their mistake when they open their campaign in the CAF competition against Seychelles club La Passe at the Loftus Versfeld. Kick-off is at 4pm.

Sundowns have again beefed up their squad and a lot will be expected from the team by the supporters and club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, as they bid to lift the trophy they last won in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane.

“We take a lot of lessons from last season after a shock exit. What really matters is not to think about the losses, but about the lessons learnt,” said Mokwena

“In football, nobody is entitled to results, nobody has the God-given right to win every football match, and you have to take every match as diligent and professional and invest the same amount of hours into each and every game.

“With the Champions League, you need a bit of luck to get even beyond the semis or the finals – but we have to generate our luck and have to work hard in every single game to be able to win this competition.

“Competitions like these are not won when you play the semis or the final – it starts from the first match of the season, where you build good winning habits and competitive mentality. What is important is to develop performance levels that are necessary when you get into the tournament,” Mokwena added.

With the type of top players they have brought on board, expectations will be higher for the Premier Soccer League’s defending champions.

“Yes, they expect a lot from the team. When you are thinking about fear, you’re thinking about failing already. We go with a positive outlook to win every match, without fear of holding back or fear of losing.

“When you see the profile of the players we have, we are not inhibited by fear, and as coaches we try to make sure that the environment is positive and suitable to win all the matches that we play.”

