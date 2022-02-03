Sundowns star Lebo Maboe inspired by Teko Modise’s short-film

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe has lauded the recently launched Teko Modise’s story which premiered on the Sundowns Stories YouTube series on Monday.

The 27-year-old said Modise’s life history is an inspirational story to all current football players, and he believes that ‘The General’ as he’s popularly known has set a mark in South African football history.

“I just watched a story of Teko Modise on youtube and I think it’s a very very inspirational story for so many of us to watch you know,” said the versatile midfielder.

“Modise has been a hero to many of us in the township and just hearing his side of the story you know, just hearing and seeing how things went from, I could say from being bad to being such a superhero to so many you know and such an idol to so many,” Maboe spoke vividly of Dona-Doni.

Maboe furthermore added that Modise’s success story is a true definition of resiliency and sturdiness.

“I think it’s very important for the young ones to also see it, for the kids and the young ones to learn from Teko’s story that you can’t let a certain stage in your life define who you want to be you know,” he added.

The series documents Sundowns’ 50-year legacy in the South African topflight, with every episode featuring present and past stars detailing the experiences at the Pretoria-based club.

Alongside veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Sundowns Ladies star Lehlogonolo ‘Hlogi Mash’ Mashigo, and the club’s life-long fan Nickson ‘Majembeni’ Maluleka, Modise is one of the featured guests in the docuseries, as he delves into his personal and Sundowns journey.

The General signed for Masandawana in 2011, where he had over six years spell before he switched to Cape Town City, where he retired in 2019.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author