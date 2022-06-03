We are 20 years behind Morocco – Mosimane

AL Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says that South African football is 20 years behind Morocco and 50 years behind the Uefa Champions League in terms of football standards and development.

Mosimane was speaking to the media where his partnership with BMW Midrand was launched on Friday.

Mosimane was stating his opinion regarding the state of football in South Africa and in the African continent after the much-talked about CAF Champions League finals. Mosimane’s side Al Ahly were outplayed and outclassed by Wydad Casablanca 2-0 on Monday night.

“I sit down and watch and say that the difference between SA and Morocco is big. Here in SA there’s football, there’s rugby and there’s cricket. In Morocco it’s only football – or there’s politics and religion, but football is the only sport. Morocco have been aggressive in their development and I have no doubt that they will lead African football in the near future,” said Mosimane.

“Morocco has the biggest vision in the continent – South Africa is 20 years behind. They take football very seriously and they are going to be a force to be reckoned with. North African governments and their people support the local teams. Here in SA you find about 20 fans at some matches. Look at everywhere we play, the stadium is full three hours before the match. That time people are singing, and already seated and the venue full to capacity. We have a long way to go because African football is drifting backwards and backwards because of the CAF leadership.”

The outspoken coach also gave an opinion on the national team and said that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has no excuse but to qualify for the 2023 AFCON Ivory Coast.

“We only have three teams and we just need to beat Liberia. Let’s forget about Morocco, we just need a win and a draw to qualify. I mean really. That’s not too difficult. But I never criticise Bafana coaches, previous or after me. I know how difficult that space is and I prefer not to get involved,” Mosimane added.

