World tennis stars Halep and Hingis heading to South Africa

Two of the world’s most decorated tennis stars, Simona Halep and Martina Hingis, are heading to South Africa in December.

According to the CEO of TR Brand Communications & Events, Tendai Rukwava, the tennis superstars will be in the country for the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge at the Wanderers Stadium from December 3 to 4.

“Women in South Africa are five times more likely to be killed as a result of gender-based violence [GBV]. As a protest and plea to stop GBV in South Africa, we saw it fit to host the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge,” said Rukwava.

“After having to postpone the Africa Cares Event, we are very excited for December and tickets will be open from 30 September 2022 at Ticketpro”.

The two-day tennis tournament will see both international and local tennis sensations showcase their talents for a good cause.

Romanian Halep, a professional tennis player with two Grand Slam titles under her belt, expressed her gratitude to be a part of the event.

“As a tennis player, I have been inspired by many and I am always pushing to the highest level, so it is definitely an honour to encourage the same through this event, whilst giving awareness towards the issues of GBV,” said Halep.

Accompanying Halep will be the highly decorated Swiss, Hingis, a 25-time Grand Slam champion.

The event aims to not only promote tennis in South Africa, but is also a vehicle in the fight against GBV through campaigns and activations leading up to the main event.

“Fans can expect to enjoy and embrace the concept of tennis whilst also highlighting the issue of gender-based violence in South Africa, which has now been perceived as a threat to humanity,” said Rukwava about the importance of the tournament.

Leading up to the event was a Tennis Masterclass hosted by Miles Maclagan in May at the University of Pretoria, where Maclagan shared his knowledge on how local tennis coaches can improve their coaching skills.

Maclagan is a Zambia-born British tennis coach and former professional tennis player. He formerly coached British number one’s Laura Robson and Andy Murray.

Not only did the coaches benefit from the clinic, but young and aspiring future professional tennis players engaged with Maclagan.

Organisations supporting the event include Unicef South Africa, MOT, Sun International, Mercedes-Benz Sandton, Dunlop, SABC Sport, Gauteng North Tennis Development, and Fila South Africa.

