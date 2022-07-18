‘Zwane must lay out his style of play right away’

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has a huge responsibility to turn things around at the Soweto giants, and one of those tasks is to return the club to its glory days, and it won’t be easy going.

This is the view of legendary former Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kenny Niemach, as he opened up to Sunday World on how Zwane should go about the responsibility entrusted to him by the Amakhosi management.

“It’s not important which players he signed, what is of most importance is how he lays out his plans to turn things around, and how he convinces the players to buy into every aspect of the style he wants to implement. He has to adapt quickly as time is not on his side,” said Niemach.

“He must lay out his style of play and be careful not to work against the grain. Arthur has got to get maximum performance from the old and new players. He has been an assistant and interim coach for a while now, he knows what is expected of him.”

Niemach feels that Zwane is in trouble if he doesn’t win over the dressing room. “He must earn the players’ respect, most of them know him. There is also pressure from the fans, who have been longing for silverware for sometime now. But they will have to go easy on him in order

to implement his philosophy.”

Niemach alluded to the fact the 48-year-old Zwane, born and bred in Meadowlands, Soweto, was an offensive player in his heyday, and will have to bridge the gap between the current and the old style of play to challenge the likes of Downs for honours.

Zwane, who has a Uefa B coaching licence, as well as CAF A and B badges, has three years to change the club’s fortunes, alongside his assistant coach Dillon Sheppard.

The much-decorated Niemach won three trophies in the space of four months in 2001, as he played a pivotal role in Chiefs winning the domestic treble when they defeated his ex-club Sundowns to win the BP Top8 final, to go with the

Coca-Cola Cup and the league title. They also won the African Cup Winners’ Cup in what became known as Amakhosi’s “Operation Vat Alles”.

“The spine of the Chiefs team will be important for Zwane – the role of the keeper, the central defender and the wingbacks. Very seldom is a team built around a striker.”

The Glamour Boys have signed Lehlogonolo Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons (all from Swallows); Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika (both Stellenbosch); Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu).

