Proteas welcome back key stars for crucial Bangladesh Test series

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has received a massive boost heading into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with the return of top-order batsman Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje from injuries.

The new number one-ranked Proteas will assemble for camp on Wednesday as they fine-tune their preparations this week for the first Test match at the Wanderers Stadium, which get under way on Sunday.

The second and final Test will be played in Centurion at SuperSport Park later this month.

“In terms of our batting options, it’s good to welcome Tony back following his recovery from injury, while Zubayr [Hamza]’s inclusion gives us further depth to our top order,” Conrad said when he announced his 15-player squad. “The build-up to the first Test will allow us to assess our options and settle on the best combination for the conditions.”

Reflecting on their impressive comeback 2-1 win in the Test series against Australia, Conrad emphasised the need to carry that momentum into the tricky Bangladesh assignment.

The victory kept South Africa’s hopes of defending their World Test Championship title next year alive. “Coming off a hard-fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer,” Conrad said. “Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So, with that in mind, we’ll focus more on our seam-bowling options. We know the threat Bang

ladesh pose and we expect their quicks to be very effective in Highveld conditions,” he added.

Proteas final squad to face Bangladesh:

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Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, and Ryan Rickelton.