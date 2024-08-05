All eyes on Simbine as SA puts its hopes on star sprinter 

All eyes across the globe will be on star athlete Akani Simbine, as he is set to embark on what will probably be the most important race of his career tonight at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Simbine will be participating in the 100m semifinal before the big one, the final, that the world has been eagerly anticipating as it is set to get underway under the lights of the Stade de France at 9:50 (SA time).

Who would have imagined that just a single 100m sprint would determine whether your career was a success or just a fiasco – something that will somewhat be the tale for Simbine tonight?

The 30-year-old sprinter has consistently been a track and field presence in the 100m event but has to some degree been unable to deliver the goods at the Olympic stage.

It goes without saying that Simbine will be under immense pressure to live up to the expectation and be amongst those who will be bestowed with a medal, no matter the colour.

“There’s a lot of pressure; I think the country feels that he owes us. He owes us a medal and 2024 hopefully is that year where he brings back a medal,” said former SA female sprinter Geraldine Pillay in a recent interview.

Standing in Simbine’s way to glory is none other than current favourite Kishane Thompson.

The Jamaican is the fastest sprinter this year and will be looking to finally be the “Usain Bolt Successor”.

Another man to look out for and expected to put out an incredible show will be American Noah Lyles, who is tipped to take the Olympic stage by storm with his blistering pace.

Looking at how Simbine cruised through his heat yesterday, one can be almost sure that he will turn up in the final.

He will be joined by compatriot Shaun Maswanganyi, who also qualified for the semis.

