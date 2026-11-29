Arsenal will be looking to stretch their lead at the summit of the English Premier League standings when they face Manchester City in a top of the table blockbuster at the Emirates Stadium today. Kick-off is at 6.30pm.

The Gunners, who are the league’s defending champions, have opened a six-point lead at the top of the standings and have enjoyed a strong start to the Champions League, winning three of four games and drawing the other.

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After Arsenal’s midweek 2-2 draw against Borusia Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League, coach Mikel Arteta said he was expecting a renewed focus and energy for the game.

“We know the history with these matches and I’m sure what we’re going to face at the Emirates,” Arteta said.

On whether the injured number one goalkeeper David Raya would be available, Arteta said he was banking on Kepa Arrizabalaga or Illan Meslier.

“We’re going to have him [Kepa] or Illan and they are both in the same situation … Kepa had a really good performance today. We fully trust our keepers and if he needs to play against City, he will play.

Arsenal has claimed 28 points from a possible 33 this season. Their one defeat came against Brighton in September. Their only draw was in their last outing — 2-2 at Newcastle United last weekend. However, they’ve enjoyed playing at home in the league and remain the only side yet to drop points at their home ground across all 20 sides.

Head-to-head record:

City come into the weekend third in the league, with 22 points from 11 games, winning seven, drawing one and losing three. Having won on six-consecutive Premier League trips to Arsenal between 2018 and 2023, the Citizens haven’t been victorious on their last three visits.

Overall, the two sides have met 58 times in the Premier League with Arsenal winning 25 and City 20. Seven of our victories have come at Arsenal’s home.

City won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against reigning champions, completing the double over Liverpool last season. City lost the Community Shield 3-0 to them in August but did have the upper hand over Arsenal in meetings, with a late equaliser at the Emirates earning them a point before City won 2-1 at the Etihad in April.