Athletics South Africa begins process of removing president James Moloi

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has begun the process of removing James Moloi as president of the running authority in the country, following an instruction from World Athletics.

On Tuesday, acting CEO Terrence Magogodela penned a letter to all council members advising them of the instruction.

Scandal-embroiled Moloi was suspended by the ASA board in October 2025 following a forensic investigation into the misuse of the federation’s funds and unauthorised usage of a corporate credit card.

READ MORE: ASA president James Moloi accepts responsibility, agrees to repay R25K

The investigation revealed that the ASA corporate credit card was used nearly 400 times between May 2023 and April 2024, exceeding spending limits and incurring over R300,000 in unauthorised or personal expenses.

The letter to council members reads: “Kindly be advised that I have been mandated by the board of ASA to address this letter to you. The board of ASA has taken cognisance of the contents of the report furnished by the disciplinary enquiry panel that found Mr Moloi guilty in respect of some of the charges preferred against pertaining to your abuse of the ASA’s credit card issued to you.

“In addition thereto, the ASA Board took cognisance of the recommendations in respect of the sanction that should be imposed on him on account of his transgressions during his tenure as President of ASA, which recommendations included him being removed from the ASA Board and stripped of his title as ASA President,” the letter proceeds to say.

Magogodela said the board had taken into consideration World Athletics’ directive “to give effect, without delay, to the sanctions recommended by the disciplinary panel.

“The board has consequently resolved to give effect to the findings and recommended sanctions and hereby notifies all members of its decision to remove Mr James Moloi as President of ASA and as a member of the ASA Board with immediate effect.”

Zakhele Dlamini, the president of the Southern African Confederation of Athletics, has been appointed “as an independent observer to the constitutional reforms that need to be embarked upon,” the letter further reads.

ALSO READ: Comrades boss positive of 2027 marathon success despite Athletics SA split

World Athletics has also instructed ASA to execute a complete, comprehensive constitutional overhaul within six months, warning that failure to do so would result in provisional suspension.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter