Blow as top but unfit PSL match referees are red-carded 

Three prominent PSL match officials have failed their referees’ refresher course/fitness tests and have been provisionally removed from the new panel that will be officiating in the new season.

This was after 60 match officials were taken through a gruelling two weeks of theory and practical sessions in preparation for the 2024/25 season that

started yesterday.

Assistant referees Sibusiso Sisilana, Kenny Mamegwa and Sipho Mahlangu, who managed the touchline during some high-profile matches last season, are some of the most seasoned linesmen who were yanked out of the new panel. But the South African Football Association (Safa), which is in charge of refereeing, will give the match officials another chance to pass.

In the past, referees embarrassingly failed fitness tests and this has been mentioned as one of the contributing factors to their dismal performance.

Among the sessions they went through were the latest Fifa laws of the game, teamwork, game management and integrity sessions.

Safa head of referees Adbul Ebrahim was not available to shed light on the match officials who did not make it but earlier in the week praised the ones who made it into the panel.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming season and believe that the match officials are fully prepared to deliver the highest standards expected of them.”

