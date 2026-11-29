A huge showdown will decide the destiny of the Nations Championship title as back-to-back world champions South Africa take on back-to-back Six Nations champions France today at 6.3pm (SA time).

South Africa fell short against Ireland in Dublin but retained number one position to reach the final.

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They have two of the four World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year nominees ready to come off the bench in last year’s winner Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves from fly-half to full-back.

France secured top spot in the Northern Hemisphere table with a bonus-point win over Argentina in Paris last weekend, with centre Kalvin Gourges crossing twice for France.

France also have a shortlisted nominee in their ranks in wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who scored their final try when the sides met a fortnight ago in a gripping encounter, which France shaded 21-19.

The world champions have twice played France at Men’s Rugby World Cups, winning both – in Durban at the semi-final stage in 1995 and in a quarter-final in Paris in 2023.