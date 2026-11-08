CAF Super Cup final a make-or-break test for Miguel Cardoso and Mamelodi Sundowns

With the dark cloud of the CAF Champions League hanging over Mamelodi Sundowns, club legend Hlompho Kekana says the Super Cup final against USM Alger is a game of big consequences.

Sundowns hosts USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon, with the game scheduled to get under way at 3pm.

Masandawana will no longer be defending their Champions League title, after crashing out of the competition. Coach Miguel Cardoso and his side were eliminated by Angola’s Wiliete SC in the second preliminary round and missed out on the group stages as competition defending champions.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, Kekana, who lifted the Super Cup as captain 10 years ago, emphasised the importance of winning the game. He said it would fill the Champions League void and make Sundowns the undisputed kings of Africa.

“We won the Super Cup in 2017 … so you’d fancy Sundowns to win it again,” Kekana said. “The players and staff know that winning this trophy means that they will close the calendar year on a high … This will be a match of big consequences … we really need to win.

|Also, because Sundowns won’t have Champions League football this season, I fancy them winning the Super Cup.

“We will be going up against a team that we know very well, having played them before, so I don’t think we will have so many challenges dealing with them. Plus, we’ll be playing at home, which means home-ground advantage for us, so I see us winning this Super Cup.”