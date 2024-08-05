Former Safa boss Tebogo Motlanthe back as COO 

In a dramatic turn of events, former South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, who resigned in a huff three months ago, has made a sensational return to the mother body.

Sunday World has learnt that Motlanthe will start his second tenure with the association tomorrow as the chief operating officer (COO).

Safa staff members have already been notified of the new developments.

As COO, part of his responsibilities will be to assist CEO Lydia Monyepao in the ambit of legal, membership and events.

Monyepao will now focus more on the commercial aspects of the association. Motlanthe is an advocate by profession.

Motlanthe resigned in May 2023, citing interference by the Safa hierarchy, which he asserted had reduced him to a mere clerk.

Sunday World has it on good authority that Monyepao’s term as CEO could be under serious threat. It is alleged that Motlanthe is being positioned to topple the incumbent Monyepao, who is not a favourite among the all-powerful Safa national executive committee (NEC) members. The NEC members elect the Safa presidents and also appoint the highly instrumental CEO in the organisation.

“I think the president (Danny Jordaan) wanted Motlanthe back to do his bidding because we think he may be seeking a fourth term as the president of the association,” said one NEC member. “Motlanthe could be earmarked to go through the regions propping up support for Jordaan’s fourth term – the regions will argue that he must stay on as there is no one to take over from him,” he added.

Following his election triumph in 2022, when he beat Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng by a landslide, Jordaan had vowed this would be his last term. Those elections and the outcome were marred by protracted lawsuits and name-calling.

Most NEC members have been in favour of Motlanthe returning for some time. When he left Safa, Motlanthe insisted he did not have a personal problem with Jordaan but pointed out there were organisational disagreements.

Since leaving Safa, Motlanthe was not totally lost to football. He worked with Caf on club licensing and also undertook football administration courses in Namibia and Botswana.

In the last couple of months, Motlanthe has been consulting for Safa on legal issues and membership and is the CEO of Motsepe Foundation Championship newbies Kruger United, who are based in Mpumalanga.

At some point, he was touted to join the PSL as CEO.

Approached for comment, Motlanthe refused to discuss the matter and referred enquiries to Monyepao. Monyepao confirmed that Motlanthe will be rejoining SAFA.

“Yes, Tebogo is starting tomorrow as CEO. But I cannot comment on other things at the moment.”

