From Lamontville to Leeds: Netball star Tarle Mathe secures big UK move

As the saying goes, dynamite comes in small packages and South African netball star Tarle Mathe is a perfect example. Her power, energy and talent have finally paid off, earning her a high-profile move to the Netball Super League in the United Kingdom.

Mathe recently penned a one-year deal with the NIC Leeds Rhinos in the NSL for the 2027 season, after yet another standout campaign in the Telkom Netball League (TNL).

Hailing from Lamontville in KwaZulu-Natal, the diminutive dynamic midcourter has defied the odds to secure her first international netball contract.

Speaking to Sunday World recently, as the countdown to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney got under way, Mathe recalled her emotional reaction after receiving a call that the Rhinos were interested in signing her.

“I remember when I got the call, I was like: ‘Geez girl, you are really going to play in the NSL!’ It was a very proud moment for me because I know how much work I put in the past years in the TNL,” Mathe said with a wide smile.

“I am excited, happy and emotional at the same time because this is something that every netball player dreams of when they start being professional in their netball career: to get an opportunity to play abroad.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, and I can’t wait to make my mark there and let the British people know that I have arrived.”

The 22-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow Spar Proteas such as Kamogelo Maseko, Elmeré van der Berg, Ané Retief, Rolene Streutker, Jamie van Wyk, Sanmarie Visser and captain Khanyisa Chawane, who have all made their mark in the NSL.

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However, Mathe is already looking beyond the NSL — she has dreams of playing in Australia’s prestigious Suncorp Super Netball League (SSN).

“I do hope my stay in the NSL gets extended but my dream is to go to the SSN one day. I will use this season with the Rhinos to put myself out there and show my quality.

“Maybe that way, I will get the attention of teams in the SSN. There is also the World Cup, which will contribute immensely to fulfilling that dream.”

Notably, this opportunity to play abroad comes at a crucial time for Mathe because it will give her a good test and preparation before the World Cup next year.

“Joining the Rhinos really at this point is great timing for me because the NSL is a level higher than the TNL, so it will prepare me in so many ways, mentally and physically, for the World Cup.

“I will be playing with and against some of the best players in the world in the UK, so that will surely build my confidence, bring the best out of me.

“I know that leading up to the World Cup, it will come in very handy for me,” she added.

The NIC Rhinos are based in the city of Leeds, West Yorkshire. Mathe joins a team that finished at the bottom of the NSL last season and hope her qualities will help the team improve this season.