Jessica Motaung sends message of hope to Amakhosi fans

Kaizer Chiefs marketing manager Jessica Motaung has sent through a message of hope for the festive season to the legions of Amakhosi supporters.

Chiefs are left with one match against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 29. This to round off the 2024 calendar year.

Amakhosi have had a year they would rather forget. At the beginning of the year, Cavin Johnson had just taken over, and the club huffed and puffed without winning any silverware. It finished out of the Top 8 bracket for the first time in history.

They then appointed coach Nasreddine Nabi, amid pomp and ceremony from the ecstatic fans. Chiefs players have still not adapted to Nabi’s methods. And they are languishing on number nine on the Betway Premiership.

Best wishes for the Christmas and holidays

Said Motaung on the club’s website: “As we celebrate the special day of Christmas this year, I want to take a moment to extend my heartfelt wishes to all our dedicated supporters all around the world. Christmas is a time of joy, reflection, and giving. And I hope this season brings you warmth and happiness, surrounded by family, friends and cherished loved ones.

“I also extend best wishes to the dedicated Kaizer Chiefs staff, players and members of the various technical teams. I know there is not much rest for many of you amid preparation for the upcoming games in Durban and Johannesburg. But I do hope there will be a chance to share lunch with loved ones on this special day.”

Spreading love, peace and joy

Motaung encouraged supporters to celebrate responsibly during the festive season. “As we celebrate this festive season, let us commit to spreading love, peace, and joy in everything we do. It is essential to value and uplift each other as people. As we are all part of this beautiful journey as supporters of Kaizer Chiefs.

“I encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly by taking care of yourselves and those around you. Where possible, we need to extend a hand of giving to the less fortunate.

“Enjoy the festivities. But let’s do so while being mindful of our actions and their impact on our communities. Those who will be on the road, please be considerate and avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Condolences to those who lost loved ones

“During this joyous season, we must also recognise that it can be a difficult time for many. Our thoughts are particularly with those who have lost loved ones. This includes the family of our beloved legend Jackie Masike, who passed away a few days ago.

“Jackie’s contributions to our Club since the days of Kaizer XI in 1969 will always be remembered. So is his enduring spirit in the hearts of all Kaizer Chiefs fanatics. We send our deepest condolences to the Masike family, former teammates and all who were touched by his presence,” she added.

