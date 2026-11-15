Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies chase historic third CAF Women’s Champions League title

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are on the verge of making history when they face AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League final in Egypt today.

The Brazilians, who walloped Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies 4-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, will be going for their third Champions League title after winning the 2021 and 2023 editions of the tournament.

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Defending champs AS FAR defeated Cameroon’s Lekie Football Filles 1-0 in the other semi-final. It will be Sundowns’ fourth Champions League final and their first since winning the title in 2023. Today’s encounter will be a repeat of the 2022 final, when the Moroccan side defeated Sundowns 4-0 to claim their first continental crown.

In the semi-finals, Downs striker Ronnel Donnelly scored a stunning first-half hat-trick as Masandawana thrashed their Ugandan counterparts. Both clubs are seeking a record third continental title.

Against the hapless Muslim Ladies, it was another impressive performance by Banyana Ba Style at the Ismailia Stadium, demonstrating their quality, attacking intent and determination. This means the South African side also extended their remarkable run to 21 matches without defeat in all competitions.

After their win, Downs’ Noxolo Cesane said: “It was a very tough game but all of us

really wanted to get to the finals and we did a great job. The instruction from the coach was that we make them uncomfortable, go forward and make sure that we score early and then manage the game so that if they came to us, we can be able to recover.”

In the group stage last Saturday, Sundowns Ladies brought their Group A campaign to a spectacular close with a commanding 3-0 victory over Moroccan side FUS Rabat, securing their place in the semi-finals of the continental competition against Muslim Ladies.

They finished top of Group A with seven points from three matches, recording two victories and one draw.

The Brazilians scored five goals and conceded just once, registering an impressive goal difference of plus four to underline their consistency and defensive solidity.

Their group stage campaign began with a goalless draw against Egyptian side FC Masar before they responded with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cameroonian outfit Lekié Football Filles. Saturday’s emphatic win over FUS Rabat completed an unbeaten group-stage run and confirmed their position in the last four, where they ran amok.

For the Downs girls, the objective has been achieved and today, the ultimate prize is firmly in sight.

The Brazilians will be determined to maintain their intensity, togetherness and winning mentality as the competition enters its final phase where the champions will be decided.

Yesterday, the Muslim Ladies faced Lekie Football Filles in the third-place play-offs.