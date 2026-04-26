ASA expecting medals from Team SA at the World Relays in Gaborone

The pressure is on for Team South Africa heading to the World Relays Championships, as Athletics South Africa (ASA) has made it loud and clear that it expects medals at the Gaborone 26 in Botswana next weekend.

The much-anticipated World Relays will officially get underway on Saturday, with all eyes likely on South Africa, as they enter the national stadium in Botswana’s capital as defending champions.

South Africa clinched double gold and a bronze medal in 4x100m and 4x400m (men and women) finals, respectively, in Guangzhou, China, last year.

This year, ASA high-performance manager and athletics legend Hezekiel Sepeng said he expects the team to deliver medals and possibly defend their title.

“As ASA, we are obviously excited about going to the World Relays, but there will be a lot of pressure from our side. The last time we’ve done very well,” Sepend told Sunday World recently.

“But looking at our athletes this year, probably there is a little bit of a difference now. Especially when you look at the 4x400m women, we went there unknown, and nobody thought we would get a bronze medal.

“Now we’ve got ladies who are running very well, so we are very excited. And for me, we must go there and make sure that we win medals. Because we’ve done it in the past, what can stop us now?

“The reality is we will have to be straight with the athletes that the pressure is on and people are waiting … people will be waiting for us to win a medal again or probably defend the title that we took last year.

“Experienced athletes understand that pressure is part of it.”

ASA has already named a strong squad that will lead the team in Botswana, including Akani Simbine, Sinesipho Dambile, Tsebo Matsoso, Bradley Nkoana, and Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

In the men’s 4x400m, Zakhithi Nene leads a strong group including 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, Lythe Pillay, Udeme Okon, Gardeo Isaacs and Leendert Koekemoer. Bayanda Walaza is the notable absentee, as the rising star will miss out due to injury.