Athletics SA deputy provides insight on suspended president James Moloi

Athletics South Africa (ASA) deputy and acting president John Mathane has revealed information about the suspended president James Moloi, stating that he remains in abeyance and will know his fate at least by the end of May.

Mathane was speaking at a press briefing at the Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank recently, where he, among several issues happening at the national governing body, addressed the nonpayment of athletes by the Soweto and Mpumalanga Marathon organisers.

The acting ASA president was firm and daring in his poignant monologue, where he clearly stated that the federation will be “moving from disorder to discipline” and that there will no longer be tolerance for poor governance, administrative failure, financial misconduct, or lack of accountability.

Moloi has been serving his suspension since October 2025 for allegedly misusing his ASA-provided credit card for personal use, following a forensic report commissioned by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Moloi remains suspended

“On the issue of the president… The president [Moloi] remains suspended until the internal, independent processes have taken place. We will inform the media accordingly,” Mathane said.

“I am not sure who said the president was reinstated because, as Athletics South Africa, we never released such a statement.

“We are still sitting with what we have. The president was served with a letter that says, ‘until the internal processes are complete, [he remains suspended].’

“We are in the process of appointing external senior counsel to sit in a disciplinary hearing. We are also engaging with the Department of Sport and Sascoc on this issue so they can guide us on the processes and procedures to follow.”

Mathan added: “On the issue of a timeline, we are saying by the end of May 2026 we should be done with this issue. This issue will take a day or two to resolve.

“We are also worried about the athletics committee’s [lack of a resolution]. But there are regulations that need to be followed. We would rather not find ourselves being litigated [for flouting processes].”