Australia faces selection headache before series-deciding Test against South Africa

Australia will have hard decisions to make over the weekend as they lick their wounds after a bruising loss in the second test against South Africa and consider their line-up for the series-deciding clash this coming week.

Defeat by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha last week has left several players’ places in jeopardy and given the selectors plenty to ponder before the third test starts in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Captain Pat Cummins was circumspect on the topic after the loss at St George’s Park.

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“It’s always that delicate balance,” he said of a potential switch in personnel. “Do you feel like someone’s just about to turn the corner and they’re going to be away? Or does it now feel like the right time for change? So, that’s what will be spoken about in the next few days.

“We’ll probably have Cam Green and Josh Inglis available for next week,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The debate will probably include Marnus Labuschagne, who has scored 37 twice, 14 and 39 in his four innings in the two tests in South Africa this month.

“The hardest thing about opening or batting No. 3 is actually getting yourself in. So he’s actually doing the hard bit. He’s getting to thirties,” Cummins added. “He’s got to find a way to turn those into bigger scores.”

New batting order

There will probably be a shift in the batting order with Matt Renshaw fancied to return to the top in place of Nic Maddinson, allowing Green to return from an abdominal strain. Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are also options.

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon could also be recalled, depending on conditions, leaving Australia to decide how to accommodate Scott Boland, who took five wickets in the test and produced a heroic effort with the bat as he offered some second-innings resistance on Thursday.

“We clearly need to be a lot better than that if we want to compete … A loss can sometimes kick you into gear,” Cumming added. – Reuters