Award-winning linesman Siwela to fly SA flag high at 2026 World Cup

Respected South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela is hoping and bracing himself to officiate in more matches at this year’s Fifa World Cup because, for the first time, the tournament has been increased to 48 participating teams.

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