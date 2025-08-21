Boks cannot repeat last week’s mistakes, says Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Springbok utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu says that accurate execution is vital as they prepare to face the Wallabies at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town in their second Castle Lager Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

The South Africans will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing result last week. Australia thrashed them 22-38 in front of their fans at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

Commenting on last week’s devastating result on the South African Rugby Union (Saru) website, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said they cannot make the same mistakes as last week and break away from their structure.

“There were system errors from our side, which led to what happened on the day,” according to Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“But we saw what happens when we drift away from our structures, and we’ve been working hard to rectify things this week, so we’ll go out there and give the best we can on Saturday.”

When quizzed about the opportunity of facing Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor, should he be selected for the match, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said: “He had a solid game last week, and he managed to get on top of us, but we did a lot of analysis this week and tried to find solutions, so hopefully we can execute our game plan better this weekend.”

Increased physicality

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s teammate Ruan Nortje identified better efficiency in the lineouts and increased physicality as the key areas for improvement among the forwards.

Saru quoted Nortje as saying: “All credit to Australia for how they handled the lineouts last week.

“It’s not just about the players on the field. The locks made plans the Sunday before the match, so we need to be more effective in that area this weekend.

“We’re better than we showed in Johannesburg, so we must stick to our plans and be as physical as possible.”

The Springboks wrapped up their main training block for the week on Wednesday afternoon and will switch into match mode before their traditional captain’s run on Friday.

The match on Saturday kicks off at 5pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content