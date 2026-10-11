Brevis is betting big on his dreams

Proteas batter Dewald Brevis has conceded that being considered by national team coach Shukri Conrad as a useful Test player only in foreign conditions is disappointing because he sees himself as an “all-conditions player” who loves Test cricket above the white-ball formats.

Brevis was left out of the squad Conrad announced last week for the first Test against Australia, which starts at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

The coach explained afterwards that he doesn’t rate Brevis as a Test batter in home conditions; he views him more as a white-ball specialist — comparing him to tennis great Rafael Nadal, who’s renowned for being a clay court specialist — and a Test player more suited to foreign conditions.

Speaking at a media day hosted by his sponsor, Red Bull, in Centurion on Monday, Brevis conceded to holding a contrasting view: “I’m very happy to learn that I’m a specialist overseas; there’s obviously not a lot of guys that go [overseas] and play like [specialists].

“But I know I’m an all-conditions player when it comes to South African conditions; that’s just how I am and how I play. I’m excited for when I’m going to get those opportunities.”

Conrad also confirmed last week that Brevis would certainly get an opportunity to play this summer, with tours by Bangladesh and England to follow the upcoming three Tests against the Baggy Greens.

Although revealing that he was pleased with the assurance, Brevis, wouldn’t be drawn into saying which series or tour he looks forward to being a part of.

“I’m just excited to play for my country. The Proteas are very close to my heart and I want to be best in all three formats, that’s what I work for.

“I don’t want to just play one or two formats; you want to play all three and especially Test cricket. That’s my dream and what I work for. There’s a lot when it comes to playing for one’s country — the people that you want to inspire, as we can see what rugby does — it brings us together — and cricket also does that.”

The 23-year-old reflected on his career so far, having had the opportunity to play on big stages, including in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and the Pretoria Capitals, while he represented the Chennai Super Kings in this year’s edition of the IPL.

Sharing his thoughts on how far he’s come, the man known as “Baby AB” said he was pleased with how much he has learnt and grown to get to where he is. “It’s been a blessing. I’m only grateful for the position I’m in and for everything I’ve been through; Jesus has been with me through it all, guiding me, and I’ve got full trust in Him.

“There’ve been lots of ups and downs but the downs are actually where you become stronger and where you really develop your skills and the mental [strength] to become really resilient. And when you come out on top, that’s when you grow as a player. Where I am now, I can say I’ve really grown as a player; I’m definitely playing like how Dewald should.”