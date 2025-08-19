Embarrassed Springboks will need to bounce back against Aussies

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and utility back Canan Moodie are adamant that they have to correct the wrongs that cost them a 38-22 defeat against the Wallabies in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship last weekend when the teams meet again at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks held a 22-5 half-time lead at Ellis Park on Saturday, but the visitors ran in five tries in the second half to snatch the victory.

According to the Saru website, there was good and bad news on the injury front for Erasmus, who said Cheslin Kolbe and Damian de Allende had recovered from their niggles, although the Boks will be without captain Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Edwill van der Merwe this weekend.

“Siya and Kurt-Lee suffered knee injuries, while Pieter-Steph is nursing a concussion, and Edwill has an ankle niggle, so we’ll make a few changes to the team this week. Damian and Cheslin are back from injury, and their experience is always valuable to the team,” the Boks coach, as quoted by Saru.

Stand-in captain

Erasmus added that Jesse Kriel will lead the Boks with Kolisi out. The match-23 will be announced later on Tuesday. While both the coach and Moodie were still reeling from the disappointing result in Johannesburg, they said the Boks are determined to bounce back strongly.

“Everyone in the group agrees on what we have to do and what we need to get right this week, and our focus will go into that at training,” said Erasmus.

“There’s still a lot of frustration and disappointment, but we know what we did wrong. They totally outplayed us, they scored some tries that weren’t even from phases, and they gave us a hiding at the breakdown.

“We have our backs against the wall, and we know we have to make it right.”

Erasmus elaborated on the current mood in the camp: “Everyone is embarrassed and disappointed, but I believe that will make us tighter as a team. One tends to learn a lot from a defeat, and that’s surely something we’ll carry into this week.”

Moodie shared Erasmus’ sentiments regarding what they need to do to bounce back from last week’s defeat and said: “Everyone is extremely disappointed, and we are hurting, but as coach Rassie said, we know what we have to do. This week we need to stack the positives and ensure that we stick to our plans on the day.”

The versatile back, who is equally adept at centre and wing added: “Our defence has to complement our attack and our kicking game has to be spot-on this week, so this is an important week for us.”

