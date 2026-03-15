Feel it, LIV Golf is finally here! All you need to know about the golf tournament

It is only a matter of days until South Africa shows the world how this LIV Golf is done, as it will officially get underway this week at the premier 2 000-acre award-winning Lifestyle

Estate, Steyn City, in Johannesburg.

From Thursday until Sunday, fans can expect nothing less than jampacked, breathtaking, nerve-shredding, and thrilling action with the world’s best players, suchas Anthony Kim, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and South Africa’s own major champion, Louis Oosthuizen.

All these top golfers will be competing at none other than the championship golf course in the “city within a city”. This is as good as golf can get.

It does not end there … this golf tournament is also a global sporting and cultural festival that combines sport, music, entertainment and tourism.

The city of Adelaide has set the bar high in Australia, so it is now over to Steyn City to take the bar even higher!

As already mentioned, top global golf players such as Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, and South African champion Louis Oosthuizen will be gracing the occasion.

But a total of about 54 of the best golfers in the world will be here in South Africa.

Oosthuizen will be joined by fellow countrymen Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, and Branden Grace, who will all be adding to a strong local presence at the competition.

According to the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, the man who refers to himself as the “Minister of Happiness”, Gayton McKenzie, LIV Golf is projected to generate close to R1-billion in economic revenue through tourism, hospitality, local spending, taxation, and international exposure.

McKenzie also revealed to Sunday World how the tournament will benefit the informal settlement of Diepsloot.

“There are two things which are going to happen … Already, the people of Steyn City are contributing and feeding children of Diepsloot every day. Even without LIV Golf,” McKenzie said.

“LIV Golf has already given out $100 000, which is close to R2-million, towards that soup kitchen.

“But that’s not all. “LIV Golf also has what they call LIV Impact, together with Steyn City. It provides water and golfing equipment to the underprivileged, and Diepsloot will be the biggest beneficiary of that.

“The Premier of Gauteng [Panyaza Lesufi] said it himself that he’s going to give Diepsloot a makeover.

“And I’m going to hold him to it because he’s an action man. And who knows, I might even move to Diepsloot,” he concluded with a giggle.

Since launching in 2021, LIV Golf has reimagined itself by blending elite competition with a festival-like atmosphere designed to attract a new generation of fans.

The fact of the matter is that not everyone who will attend the tournament will be there for the golf, but some will be there for the live entertainment on offer.

Global artists such as Black Coffee, Goldfish, and global superstar Calvin Harris

were recently unveiled to lead the blockbuster concert line-up.