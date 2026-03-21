‘Football Friday’ fever tees off in style at Liv Golf SA in Steyn City

Just moments after the official jersey launch of the new Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana kits, South African golfer Dean Burmester showed off the away jersey in style at the ongoing Liv Golf in Steyn City on Friday.

The Southern Guards GC player revealed his national team jersey at the perfect time and perfect place, as he rocked the jersey number 22, written ‘Burmy’, right at the party hole at the par-3 17th in support of Bafana ahead of the Fifa World Cup.

“Yeah, so I mean, look, every Friday in South Africa we love supporting our teams, and we have the football World Cup coming up, and it’s ‘Football Friday’ so we’ve got to support Bafana Bafana, and we were lucky enough that they sent us some jerseys,” Burmester said during a press conference.

“So, I thought it would be a really cool idea to kind of put that on and then yeah, to hit that kind of golf shot off so that it’s super special.

“I thought it was halfway in the flight, I was like I dreamt about this moment for about 10 days, so when it took off, and it was in the flag I was like please be the right club, please be the right club, and then it just looked so good the whole way, then unfortunately it didn’t spin enough. That was probably the top three moments in my career right there,” he added.

Burmester echoed the words of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, who emphasized the importance of supporting Bafana ahead of the World Cup in the Americas.

“We have supported Rugby, where we had ‘BokFriday’, but now we must support Bafana Bafana and have what we will call ‘BaFriday’, and I am making a call to all corporates to allow their employees to wear Bafana Bafana jerseys every Friday,” McKenzie said recently.

“I am hearing people saying that the new jersey is not nice … this t-shirt is very beautiful, and I have spoken to Adidas to say supply must meet demand,” he added.

The Liv Golf experience resumed on Saturday, with the final day of the historic global spectacle set to conclude on Sunday, with Team SA very promising heading into the final round.

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