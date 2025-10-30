Former juniors captain Zachary Porthen eager to make Springbok debut

Three players will make a welcome return to the Springboks squad against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, having last featured earlier in the season, while two others, who have not been involved so far in 2025, are back in the green and gold.

Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing), Franco Mostert (utility forward), and Lood de Jager (lock) reclaim their places in the starting XV after missing the last few matches due to injuries and a family bereavement. Gerhard Steenekamp (prop) and Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) are back among the replacements after last featuring in the 2024 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour.

Named 16 players for the match

This is after Bok coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely settled match-23 for the opening match of the November Internationals. He named 16 players in his matchday squad that featured in the team’s 29-27 victory against Argentina in their final Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash earlier this month, which saw them clinch the title for the second year in a row.

Former Junior Springbok captain Zachary Porthen will make his Springbok debut while André Esterhuizen, who has become known as a hybrid player, has also been named on the replacements bench as a back-up loose forward. Although he could be drafted into the backline if the need arises.

Ox Nche, Porthen – who will become the youngest prop to make his Test debut for the Springboks in the professional era. Together with Malcolm, they Marx will form a quality front row, while RG Snyman and De Jager will join forces in the engine room. And Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will form a loose trio with Mostert and Jasper Wiese. They will complete a powerful pack for the match.

Halfback and wings lineup

In the backline, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will dictate play at halfback. This with the exciting Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings. And Cheslin Kolbe is moving from his regular wing position to fullback for the clash.

The experienced Japan-based centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will partner up in the midfield.

On the replacements bench, Grobbelaar will unite with Steenekamp and Wilco Louw in the back-up front row. Ruan Nortje provides lock cover, Esterhuizen will be covering flanker, and Kwagga Smith further loose forward cover. The two backs on the bench are playmakers Grant Williams and Manie Libbok. They will also play a crucial role in providing a notable impact off the bench.

“Six players in the group are currently plying their trade in Japan. And we believe their experience of playing in that league and either with or against some of their players will be a bonus for us. But I’m sure Japan will also tap into their knowledge of those players as they prepare for the match,” said Erasmus.

Best team available

“It is also good to have a few players back in the mix after missing a few games due to various reasons. And one can sense their excitement to be back in the squad. So we felt this is the best team we could field against a quality Japan outfit, who will want to make a strong point against us.”

Of Porthen being named in the starting team in his first week with the squad, Erasmus said: “He proved at Vodacom United Rugby Championship level and with the Junior Springboks what he can do. And we are looking forward to seeing what he can offer in his first Test match.

“Obviously, he has a lot to learn this week. But we have experienced players in the squad who have been helping and guiding him. And we believe this is the right match to give him an opportunity to prove what he can do.

“At this level, you have to sink or swim. So although it will be a challenging week for him to learn our structures, it will also be a very exciting week for him.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content