Former teammates Arteta and Iraola to clash at Anfield

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says it is a privilege to come up against his childhood friend Andoni Iraola when the Gunners square up against Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon. The two coaches are former teammates and grew up together.

After eight rounds of matches, Arsenal are sitting second with 21 points and will want to extend their six-point lead over Liverpool who are fourth with 15 points. The highly anticipated clash will kick-off at 5pm.

“I think we’ve discussed that many, many times,” said Arteta. “Someone that has been your teammate, that you spent so many beautiful moments with together when we were younger.

“To be facing each other, to be close, massive clubs in this country, in Europe, in a big match like this, it’s a blessing.”

Asked whether Liverpool were title challengers, Arteta said all the top clubs were.

“When you look at the squad, the manager that they have and the history for sure, they are. We expect a big game on the day; we’re looking forward to it for sure. It’s 14 years that we haven’t won there, so it’s time to do it.

“It’s an opportunity. I came here and in many places we were 20, 22 years, 18 years without winning and we’ve been doing all these things, so today, that’s the opportunity that we have,” he added.

On the opposite bench, Iraola spoke about the level of his team and the possibility of moving to within two points of Arsenal in the table.

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“It’s too early to start looking at the standings,” he said. “I think it’s about preparing ourselves for a very difficult game. We know Arsenal, we know how good they are, very good players, working a lot, working in synchrony, knowing each other very well and we have to be ready for that challenge.

“I think it’s going to be demanding … but I also trust our players, trust ourselves and in a good atmosphere that for sure we will have, I hope we can be at the level to win this game.”

“I think, like I said before, it’s still October, so we take one game at a time.

“I always say the first reference, more or less, normally is when we play against each other once, so halfway through the season, and then you can start thinking and understanding this stuff.

“But right now we are in a position where we need to improve, we need keep getting better,” Iraola added.