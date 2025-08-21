Gayton McKenzie picks Trevor Manuel to chair 2027 Cricket World Cup LOC board

The countdown to the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has officially begun, as Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie announced the local organising committee board (LOCB) at Cricket SA’s (CSA) headquarters in Melrose, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The newly appointed LOCB will be under the leadership of former finance minister and independent chairman Trevor Manuel.

Six independent non-executive directors, five non-independent non-executive directors, and three ex-officio members will support Manuel.

The board brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across a range of areas, including finance, education, law, and strategic thinking.

“This is significant, not just for South Africa but for the entire African continent, as the Deputy Minister of Sport in Namibia [Dino Balloti] is present here today,” said CSA chairperson Pearl Maphoshe.

National and African project

“This is more than just a sporting event; it is a national and African project that we embrace with a sense of responsibility.

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase the best of who we are as a country and all that we have to offer as a nation.

“The World Cup will bring immense profit to our beautiful country, to help us create the much-needed jobs, boost our tourism, and drive investment into local businesses.

“So, CSA’s vision is to stage a global, inspiring event that will reflect the face of South Africa — diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences.”

South Africa will co-host the World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The showpiece will be held across Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl, where 44 matches will be hosted, with a further 10 matches being hosted in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

LOC board of directors

Trevor Manuel, independent chairman of the board

Johannes Adams, non-independent non-executive director

Yunus Bobat, non-independent non-executive director

Herman Bosman, independent non-executive director

Vuyani Jarana, non-independent non-executive director

Nomfanelo Magwentshu, independent non-executive director

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, independent non-executive director

Ravi Naidoo, independent non-executive director

Dr Stavros Nicolaou, independent non-executive director

Advocate Philip October, non-independent non-executive director

Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, independent non-executive director

Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, non-independent non-executive director

Ex-officio

Pholetsi Moseki, ex-officio – CEO, CSA

Tjaart van der Walt, ex-officio – chief financial officer, CSA

Refentse Shinners, ex-officio – public affairs executive, CSA

