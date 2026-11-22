Spar Proteas sharpshooter Elmeré van der Berg insists that the hard work starts now for her, after being voted the MVP of the Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) league for her mesmerising debut season with the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

It does not end there; Van der Berg finished as top scorer and lifted the SSN title.

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Making history

What makes the feat more special is that she made history by becoming the first South African to win the MVP award in the world’s best netball league.

Speaking to Sunday World about her achievement, the 25-year-old Proteas star goal shooter said her first season was completely unexpected.

“I was quite surprised when I got nominated for MVP in the SSN season. I didn’t think that my debut season would go this well and that I would have such a good season as I had this year,” Van der Berg said.

“But more than anything, I am very honoured and very grateful to be able to get named as MVP for the season of 2026.”

‘The best is yet to come’

After a career-best season with the Thunderbirds, Van der Berg promised the best is yet to come.

“It was my best season of my entire life. I don’t think that I would have thought that things would have played out. I’m extremely grateful and pleased to be able to be part of Thunderbirds.

“The way that they welcomed me into the team and how everyone just gelled together and the entire connection between all the attackers was really solid.

“But now the hard work starts, and that is for me to be able to improve and take my game to another level, because the pressure is on to be able to perform better next year,” she added.

Van der Berg was recently in camp with the Spar Proteas, where they featured in the Males Super Power Week at the Wembley Indoor Arena in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

The Proteas now have their sights set on the mouthwatering three-match Test series against England in February next year, as part of their preparations for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, and Van der Berg remains a cornerstone of the national setup alongside her overseas success.