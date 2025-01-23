Jamaica clinch netball series after edging Proteas in Kingston

The spirited Spar Proteas lost 59-47 to Jamaica in the second match of the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Netball Series in Kingston early on Thursday morning.

This means that the Jamaicans have clinched the three-test series with one more game to go on Saturday.

The Proteas led Jamaica by a slim margin of two goals for a while in the first quarter, but the Sunshine Girls, perhaps encouraged by the presence of sprinting great Asafa Powell at the National Indoor Stadium, picked up speed and won the quarter by a score of 18 goals to 13.

In the second quarter, South Africa fought hard, but Jamaica kept the ball moving into their circle.

Poor player communication

Despite maintaining good discipline, the Proteas suffered greatly as a result of poor player communication as Jamaica extended their lead and won the second quarter by eight goals (34–26).

The Sunshine Girls picked up from where they left off in the third quarter and, at one stage, led by 15 goals — the highest margin in the series so far.

The South African defenders, goalkeeper Ane Retief and debutante Sanmarie Visser at goal defence, made it hard for the Jamaican shooters, but it did not help them as Jamaica won the quarter by 14 goals.

Jamaica’s defence against the South African circle was excellent, and they used speed and high balls to get the ball into their circle.

Jamaica made several changes for the final quarter, which South Africa won by 12 goals to nine. The final score of 59-47 did not reflect how well the Proteas played.

Goal attack Kamogelo Maseka had an outstanding game, as did captain and wing attack Khanyisa Chawane, but too many unforced errors cost the young and inexperienced South Africans the match.

We must learn to withstand pressure

Coach Jenny van Dyk said she was disappointed but not disheartened.

“What a great performance by the Sunshine Girls. They were just so clinical, not leaving anything to chance. We are learning what it is like to play a world-class team,” Van Dyk said after the match.

“There are so many lessons to be taken out of this game, and I am very pleased that we were able to win the final quarter.”

Assistant coach Zanele Mdodana said she thought the Proteas had been better than they had been in the first Test on Saturday.

“I thought they were energised and switched on. We are giving our players the opportunity to understand what it is to play against the top teams, and the more we play these guys, the better we will be,” Mdodana said.

“We need to learn how to withstand pressure, both physically and mentally.”

