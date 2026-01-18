Karabo More set to build on memorable World Cross-Country debut this season

After what was a memorable and rather successful showing at the World Athletics Cross-Country Championships in the US, Karabo More will be looking to continue the momentum ahead of the season.

More was part of the 4X2km senior mixed relay quartet team contest in Tallahassee, US, which achieved the best team

result by the South African squad. She ran alongside Luan Munnik, Christopher Swart, and Carina Viljoen.

It was More’s debut at the global cross-country championships, and the 24-year-old rising star expressed how pleased she is with her superb running in the second leg of the race.

“It was my first World Cross-Country Championships, so I expected to run the way I did, and I’m really proud of the team for putting in the

effort and the teamwork. It was great,” More said.

“I tried my best and I think I let God do the rest. I put in the work, and yes, I was happy with how I ran, so I am proud of myself.

“So, after this, I would like to run the cross-country again because I’ll have some experience and the excitement again to be in the world class.” Ahead of what is expected to be a tough and busy season, More said that despite her priority being the 1 500m, she will try to punch above her weight and compete in the 5 000m and the 3 000m again.

“My main focus would be the 1 500m, but I’m still going to try the 5 000m and the 3 000m. But I am just going to focus on

training for now, and then we’ll see over the weeks how I’m going to run,” she added.

Team SA finished ninth overall in both the men’s and women’s team competitions, with Adriaan Wildschutt and Glenrose Xaba emerging as the

country’s top individual performers after placing 13th and 34th, respectively.

Athletics South Africa’s acting president and head of delegation, John Mathane, conceded that the

overall performance of the team in the five events was impressive.

“I’m very happy and excited about the team’s performance in Tallahassee. Our team performed very well and showed their capability, integrity, and team spirit,” Mathane said.

