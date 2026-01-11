Letebele picks Arkansas to speed up athletics career

It is official: rising South African star Karabo Letebele has committed to the University of Arkansas as his new athletics and academic home in the US on a four-year scholarship to elevate his exciting career.

Letebele’s had four more leading US institutions to pick from, including the University of Southern California, University of Arizona, UCLA and the University of Oregon, but the Arkansas cap was the one he picked up during his signing ceremony in Centurion on Friday.

“I had long meetings with Arkansas coach Doug Case, and he laid out a solid plan for me on what he wants me to achieve, especially this season coming as a freshman,” the 19-year-old sprinter told Sunday World.

“So, based on the plan and the success of the university, it was a no-brainer for me to commit to them. I also want to thank my agency and representatives, World Wide Scholarships, for guiding me in making the best choice for my career.”

Letebele is tipped to be the next big SA track and field star after the likes of Olympic champions Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana.

He made headlines in March last year, when he stunned African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and beat him at the Athletics South Africa’s Grand Prix.

Letebele has been bestowed and trusted with the responsibility to fill in the big shoes of the most decorated collegiate sprinter ever, Jordan Anthony.

“I feel honoured and motivated to be able to follow in the footsteps of someone like Anthony.

“He is also one of the reasons why I committed to Arkansas because I have seen what it has done for his career and progression.

“So, I don’t feel the pressure at all,” Letebele added.