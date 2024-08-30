MEC addresses Ellis Park safety ahead of Boks, All Blacks clash

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts and Culture Matome Chiloane has addressed concerns about the safety and security around the Ellis Park Stadium ahead of the colossal clash between Springboks and All Blacks.

South Africa will be hosting fierce rivals New Zealand in the Castle Larger Rugby Championship on Saturday. The game will get underway at 5pm.

Like the Ireland game and many other Springbok matches around Gauteng, the encounter between the two rugby powerhouses will be a sold-out affair.

Safety and security concerns over Joburg venue

However, there have been safety and security concerns around the Johannesburg. The area where the stadium is located is a known crime hotspot.

He was speaking to the media during the Springboks breakfast at the Leonardo Hotel in Sandton on Thursday morning. The MEC said the City of Johannesburg is aware of the concerns and has beefed up the area with 24-hour security.

“The City of Joburg has done well. Its partnership between the city and provincial [government] has been collaborative,” Chiloane said.

“Transport [department] has come forward with the trains. There is also the Gautrain, and we have beefed up the area with security.

Security beefed up back to Fifa 2010 levels

“That stadium [Ellis Park] has security now that has been set up on a 24-hour basis. They have cleaned in and around the stadium. And what I can tell you is that the stadium will go back to what it used to be during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.”

Players who were in attendance at the exclusive breakfast were Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Ox Nche. Also Salmaan Moerat, Thomas du Toit, Jan-Hendrick Wessels, Nicolaas van Rensburg and Jaden Hendrikse.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was also one of the government officials present at the event.

Massive boost for Boks

Meanwhile, Boks coach Rassie Erasmus and his side were dealt a massive boost. This after his most-capped and experienced lock, Eben Etzebeth, was cleared to face the All Blacks.

Etzebeth was initially excluded from the Boks’ match-23 for the first of two Tests. These were Tests against their southern hemisphere arch-rivals due to an injury concern earlier in the week.

He replaces Marco van Staden on the bench. This offers the team specialist lock cover for the starting combination of Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content