Mlaba elated as the Proteas advance to T20 World Cup semis

The star bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba expressed her excitement shortly after learning that the South African senior women’s cricket team had advanced to the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final, following hours of tension and worry.

The Proteas had one foot in the semis but knew of their fate in the T20 World Cup while deep into a training session.

They initially heard that the result had gone their way after the West Indies beat England by seven wickets in the last match of their first-round group in Dubai on Tuesday night.

They became the first team to secure qualification in the last four in their Group B and will face off against Australia on Thursday at 4pm (SA time).

“I was really stressed out. My fingers were crossed the whole time, and I was praying we would at least make it to the semis because I know we’ve been working hard,” she said.

“I think we deserve to play in the semis. I was very excited to hear the news; we deserve it. We can’t wait for the semis.”

A redemption game

The in-form spin-bowler is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with nine scalps in four matches — one wicket behind New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, who sits on 10 wickets so far.

Mlaba spoke candidly about her incredible performance during the tournament, but she also acknowledged her teammates, saying they were crucial to her success.

“Without this team, I don’t think this would have been possible because they were there throughout and catching the balls,” she said.

“I think we really need each other because we are playing as a team.”

The match against Australia will be more of a redemption game for Mlaba and the rest of the squad because they lost to them in the Women’s World Cup final the previous year.

On Friday, the West Indies and New Zealand will face off in the second semi-final.

