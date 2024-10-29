New era for Proteas kicks off in Spar Challenge against Malawi

The Spar Proteas are finally entering a new era, as captain Khanyisa Chawane and coach Jenny van Dyk will play their first games in their respective leadership roles against Malawi on Thursday.

South Africa and Malawi will be in action for the much-anticipated Spar Challenge three-match Test Series at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.

The last time the two African netball powerhouses met was in 2020, when the Proteas proved to be stronger and beat the Malawian Queens 3-0 in the series.

Van Dyk, who will oversee her first match as a Proteas coach since her appointment in February, said she hopes her side achieves the same feat in what will be her first assignment.

The time has come

“We have been waiting for quite a while, and the time has come,” Van Dyk said during a media briefing at the Garden Court Hotel in Eastgate on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is such a fantastic privilege because the first thing that comes to mind is that these are the only games we will be playing in South Africa until next year this time.

“So, that’s why it’s so important for us to put up a good show and to play a good game of netball against the Malawi Queens.

“But we have respect for them, and we know this is going to be a good challenge, and we’re excited about it.”

Chawane, who was recently announced as Bongiwe Msomi’s successor, will get her first taste as the Proteas captain.

A bunch of talented players

“I am really excited to be leading such a group. They are a bunch of talented players that are also leaders themselves, and I am privileged to be their captain,” Chawane said.

“In camp, we have put in a lot of hard work, and I know we have made it hard for the coaches to select who will play the first test and so forth because everyone has put their foot forward going in this challenge.

“Being at home will be a precious moment for every player because we will be getting support from our families, friends, and the entire netball community.

“So, everyone that will be stepping on the court will do well and perform in honour of the badge.”

The second and final tests will be played at the Ellis Park Arena on Friday and Sunday.

