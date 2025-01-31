Proteas revved up for Netball Nations Cup, says Van Dyk

The Spar Proteas have moved from the heat and vibe of Jamaica to the chilly weather of Britain for the Netball Nations Cup against England, Uganda, and Malawi this weekend, and head coach Jenny van Dyk believes her players are ready for the new challenge.

“This tour has been a great opportunity to test our resilience and mental fitness,” said Van Dyk.

“The climate change is quite refreshing. We took steps on the journey from Jamaica to ensure that we did not suffer too much jet lag, like keeping the players awake at certain times.

“It’s never going to be easy, but we need to be able to deal with these challenges if we want to play the best in the world.”

Preparations for Commonwealth Games

Van Dyk said the Nations Cup is an important part of the team’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

“We must be able to deal with the different styles of play. The African teams have their style, and so does England, and we need to be ready to play them all,” she added.

Proteas captain Khanyisa Chawane said the team is excited about the challenge ahead.

“We haven’t had an opportunity like this since the World Cup in 2023. We want to take everything we learnt in Jamaica and implement it,” Chawane said.

“Nothing can compare to Jamaica — the vuvuzelas, the pot lids being banged, the general noise. We couldn’t hear the instructions from our coaches.

“But in England, the arenas are bigger, and the noise won’t be as intense. So, this team will always fight to the end.”

Debutant goalkeeper Syntiche Kabuya said she is excited but nervous to go out onto the court as a first-time Proteas player.

Expectations are high

“When I got the call-up to travel to England to replace Nicola Smith, I was overwhelmed with pride and honour.

“I have worked very hard for this moment, and as excited as I am, I am also quite nervous, as we are playing three top-10 ranked teams, and there are lots of expectations on our team doing well here in the United Kingdom.”

South Africa will play Uganda in Nottingham at 5pm (SA time) on Saturday, which will be followed by the England and Malawi encounter.

On Sunday, Uganda will play Malawi, and the Proteas will collide with England at 6pm.

The final matches will be played on February 8 and 9 in London.

