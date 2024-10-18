Proteas saving the best for Sunday’s T20 World Cup final

Proteas star batter Anneke Bosch has issued a warning to their next opponents that they are saving their best cricket for last at the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

After a convincing eight-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final on Thursday night in Dubai, the Proteas Women qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final for the second consecutive year.

Bosch, whose performance was a career best, scored an unbeaten 74 off 58 deliveries (eight fours, one six), while Laura Wolvaardt contributed 42 from 37 balls (three fours, one six), as South Africa successfully chased down Australia’s total of 134/5 with 16 balls to spare.

Needing 61 runs from 60 deliveries, Wolvaardt and Bosch continued their assault, taking South Africa into triple figures.

Bosch then celebrated her maiden T20 World Cup half-century, the fastest of the tournament so far.

“It hadn’t been the best tournament for me, but I think the mindset today was a bit different than it normally is,” Bosch said after the match.

Proteas await winners of second semi-final

“But I am just incredibly proud of everyone on the team, the way we approached this whole World Cup, and how we’ve played throughout the tournament.

“We said we hadn’t played our best game yet, and we probably still haven’t, but hopefully we’re leaving it for the final now.”

The Proteas Women will face the winners of the second semi-final between New Zealand and the West Indies in the final on Sunday.

The final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 4pm (SA time).

Meanwhile, South African bowling sensation Nonkululeko Mlaba made history by becoming the first Proteas player to take 10 wickets in a women’s T20 World Cup

Mlaba, who is a left-arm spinner, was once again crucial in the Proteas restricting the dominant Australians to just 134 runs.

The 24-year-old picked up 1-31 and is currently tied with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup.