Proteas stars give back by hosting a netball clinic

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 03: South African players battle it out with Malawi under the leadership of captain Chawane Khanyisa while the latter is captained by Towera Vinkhumbo during the SPAR Challenge International Test Series, 3rd Test match between South Africa and Malawi at Ellis Park Arena on November 03, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Spar Proteas held a successful netball clinic in Mbombela, where the players reached out to young netball players in the region last week.

Over 200 pupils from schools around the greater Mbombela area attended the clinic and were thrilled to meet their heroes, who recently returned from their tour to New Zealand and Australia.

The Proteas players included captain Khanyisa Chawane, Kamogelo Maseko, and Tarle Mathe. “It was such a pleasure to return to my home area and give something back to the community that raised me. I was impressed by the enthusiasm and talent on offer,” Chawane said.

“So, we are hoping for more clinics of this nature to try to empower and motivate more young aspiring female athletes in the country.”

While the trio was engaging with young aspiring netball players, coach Jenny van Dyk met up with coaches in the area to give them some advice about coaching and mentoring young players.

Spar national PR, sponsorship and communications manager, Mpudi Maubane, said the clinics were in line with the brand’s commitment to community development.

“Spar has been involved with netball since 2000 and we want to develop the game at all levels, from the grassroots to the national team,” Maubane said.

“Netball is the biggest women’s sport in South Africa, and clinics like this help spread the game in all areas.

“Coach Jenny van Dyk is also helping to spread the game by giving coaches in the region coaching advice.

“She [Van Dyk] is a very experienced coach who has risen through the ranks, and coaches in Mpumalanga will benefit from her experience.

“This is in line with Spar’s commitment to empowering local communities.”

