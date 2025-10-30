Proteas Women waiting for India or Australia in Cricket World Cup final  

After putting England to the “bat” and booking a place in the final of the ICC 2025 Women’s World Cup, South Africa is now waiting for the winner of the second semifinal currently underway between holders Australia and India.

The final will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, and the first ball will be bowled at 11.30am (SA time).

The Proteas Women made their third straight final of a Women’s World Cup — two in T20 tournaments — and their first in the 50-over marquee competition.

They were beaten by England in the semifinals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Laura Wolvaardt excelled at the batting, scoring a stunning 169 against England that will go down in history.

She set up victory with her first World Cup century as she laid the foundations of the mammoth total in a 116-run stand with fellow opener Tazmin Brits, who made 45 runs.

Crucial partnerships

After reaching her 10th ODI ton, Wolvaardt shifted her strategy to attack the opposition in the final few overs, finishing with 20 fours and four sixes in her 143-ball knock.

She reached the top of the tournament batting chart with 470 runs, including 103 half-tons in eight matches.

England consistently attacked, but Wolvaardt remained resilient, forming crucial partnerships with Marizanne Kapp, who scored 42, and Chloe Tryon, who scored an undefeated 33.

Wolvaardt finally fell off Bell in the 48th over and walked back to a standing ovation and handshakes from the opposition players.

South Africa’s pace spearhead Kapp rattled England with two wickets in the first over as she bowled Amy Jones and Heather Knight — both out for ducks.

Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Tammy Beaumont for a golden duck in the second over, and despite a rearguard by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey, the England innings fell apart.

Sciver-Brunt, who top-scored with 64, and Capsey, who made 50, put on 107 runs for the third wicket, but after their departure the South African bowlers hit back.

Beating the best teams

After dismissing Sciver-Brunt, Kapp caught Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean behind for a hat-trick, which Ecclestone managed to avoid.

“We identified early that it was a decent wicket, so we wanted to keep going,” said Wolvaardt after the win.

“I wanted to bat until the 40th over, and while I was at the crease, I thought I might as well try to hit a few boundaries. We have come a long way since the summer.

Since then, we have developed a different side and learned a lot about ourselves. This will hurt, but hopefully, in time, we can take the lessons from them and move forward.

“It’s really exciting where we can go, but to beat the best teams, you have to be at your absolute best.”

