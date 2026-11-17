Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled Eben Etzebeth to the starting XV for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin, making five changes to the side that started against France last weekend.

Erasmus made a further seven changes on the replacements bench, which again features six forwards and two backs, although four of those players featured in the matchday squad against France.

Play advert

According to the SA Rugby website, Etzebeth, who will extend his record as the most capped Springbok in history to 148 Test appearances, will link up with Ruan Nortje in the engine room. The other changes to the starting lineup see Cameron Hanekom join forces with captain Siya Kolisi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio, while Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, and Wilco Louw return to the front row.

READ: Springboks seek redemption against Ireland after narrow loss to France

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Thomas du Toit will serve as the back-up front row on the bench. Lood de Jager will provide lock cover in place of Franco Mostert, and Marco van Staden will provide additional loose forward cover to fill the void left by Hanekom’s move to the starting lineup.

The other two changes on the bench are the inclusion of Grant Williams as scrumhalf cover in place of Cobus Reinach, while Canan Moodie comes in for Manie Libbok.

Erasmus named the exact same backline as last week, with Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, and Damian Willemse forming the back three.

READ: Thank you, Rassie, Springboks and Siya

The four replacements who retained their spots in the matchday squad are Wessels, Steenekamp, Du Toit, and De Jager, while Paul de Villiers and Van Staden will complete the forward contingent, with Williams and Moodie providing backline cover.

“This is a massive match for us, and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter,” said Erasmus.

“Eben has been training well since joining us last week, and his leadership, experience, and knowledge of playing in vital games will be good for us this week, while we know what physicality and skill Cameron brings, and the same applies to Ox, Malcolm, and Wilco.

“We also think what Grant and Canan offer will suit us in terms of what we want to achieve against Ireland, so while we made a few changes, we were still able to achieve the balance we believe will be important in the matchday squad.”

Having had more time to reflect on last week’s result against France, Erasmus said: “We let ourselves and the country down, and we are determined to fix the mistakes that cost us, so we’ll leave no stone unturned to ensure that we play according to our standards this weekend.

“The coaches and the entire squad took a good look at ourselves over the last few days and we know what we did wrong and what we have to improve on, so we know what we have to do this week, and we’ll give everything at training and on the field on the weekend.”

READ: SA Rugby extends Boks coach Rassie Erasmus’ contract until 2031

Commenting on Ireland, Erasmus said, “They are a quality team who always give everything against us, so it’s going to take an accurate 80-minute performance if we want to get the result against them.

“They have classy forwards and backs, and they will give everything knowing that they are still in the running for a place in the final of the competition next weekend with England and France to finish the league stages as the top northern hemisphere team,” he added.

He noted that South Africa is in a similar situation competing with New Zealand for the top spot in the southern hemisphere.

“So it will be important to convert our chances into points and be as accurate as possible in every department of our game. And I have no doubt they will have the same approach going into the game.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter