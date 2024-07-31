Rural horse racing gets funding to empower jockeys, horse owners

Traditionannl horse racing is fast becoming a professional sport in KwaZulu-Natal with the province unlocking transformation funds to support and train aspiring jockeys.

King Cetshwayo region, covering five rural municipalities located in the northern KZN has been identified as one of the areas that will receive a major boost. The district already has a highly celebrated event dubbed King Cetshwayo July.

It brings together rural horse riders all over the country to compete for R2-million in prize money.

More funds to transform the sector

“We want to change the face of rural horse riding and make it a competitive sport. This by injecting more funds to transform the sector. These events bring communities together and lead to economic spinoffs for rural towns,” said Premier Thami Ntuli.

Melusi Gamede, a jockey from eMondlo, in Vryheid, in one industry big name. He has made riches and created a name for himself as the undisputed champion of rural horse racing. At an event this weekend in the rural Empangeni, his horse Mbayimbayi galloped to victory.

The horse claimed the R300 000 cash prize. It was the second time in a week that Gamede and his horse came up tops. This marked an impressive back-to-back win. The horse secured a combined R600,0000 cash prize after having won the Dundee July.

Major boost for tourism

Acting king Cetshwayo mayor Skhumbuzo Dlamini said the sector has been a boost for tourism. He said since the launch of the event a year ago, tourism numbers have dramatically increased.

“We are seeing an increase in tourists from neighbouring countries and abroad. Some have established businesses here, which will bring jobs to locals. We are also excited in the manner that this rural horse racing has grown. Millions have also been injected to the local economy. This through travel and accommodation and informal businesses,” said Dlamini.

Dundee, under the eNdumeni municipality, has been earmarked for major development. “The idea is to make sure that rural horse riders receive proper grooming and training. This in order to compete in other high calibre horse events. Events such as the Durban July,” said KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture Muntomuhle Khawula.

