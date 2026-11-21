Sibanye-Stillwater and the Simbine Classic have announced a three-year sponsorship that will introduce the Sibanye-Stillwater MyGold 5km and 10km road races at the 2027 World Athletics Continental Tour event, providing recreational runners and walkers with the opportunity to participate in one of the country’s premier athletics showcases.

The MyGold races will make their debut in Pretoria on 17 April 2027, with mining company Sibanye-Stillwater holding the naming rights to both mass participation races, which form part of an expanded festival of athletics designed to bring communities, families, aspiring athletes and elite performers together through the power of sport.

Play advert

READ: Sprinter Akani Simbine sets a new African record

All individuals who purchase a ticket to the Simbine Classic and make a R50 donation to the Akani Simbine Foundation will automatically receive an entry into the road race. Participants who complete the Sibanye-Stillwater MyGold 10km in under 60 minutes will also receive a commemorative medal, while all runners and walkers will have up to 80 minutes to complete the course.

The day’s programme will feature development sprint races for emerging young athletes, competitions showcasing South Africa’s rising track and field stars, and a world-class elite programme featuring local and international athletics icons. Spectators attending the event and audiences watching from home can also look forward to a vibrant entertainment offering throughout the day. Ticket sales and entry details for the road race will be announced in the coming weeks.

READ: Akani Simbine steers SA to glorious 4x100m relay final silver medal

“We were very pleased with the success of the 2026 Simbine Classic, and we want to go even bigger and better in 2027,” said Akani Simbine, founder of the Simbine Classic.

“The introduction of the Sibanye-Stillwater MyGold road races allows us to create a platform where everyone can participate, whether they are chasing a personal best, taking their first steps into athletics, supporting a loved one, or competing on the world stage. Our vision is to make the Simbine Classic a true festival of athletics that inspires participation at every level.”

Driving community participation through sport

Sibanye-Stillwater’s sponsorship of the MyGold road races reflects its wider commitment to sport development, healthy lifestyles and the communities in which it operates. The partnership advances the company’s focus on inclusion and opportunity, while extending its support for youth development. As part of its commitment, the company will donate R1 million to the Akani Simbine Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering underserved youth through sports, education, and community welfare projects.

“The launch of the Sibanye-Stillwater MyGold 5km and 10km reinforces our commitment to creating opportunities that bring people together, promoting healthy lifestyles and inspiring the next generation of athletes. Our partnership with the Simbine Classic extends these opportunities beyond elite competition to one that encourages broad community participation and fosters social cohesion,” said Charl Keyter, Chief Financial Officer of Sibanye-Stillwater.

“Akani Simbine’s exceptional achievement in 2026 as the only athlete to run 100 metres in under 10 seconds for 12 consecutive years aligns with our own commitment to performance excellence. Our support of the Akani Simbine Foundation also complements our broader investments in education and sports development in our host communities.”

The addition of the MyGold mass participation race further strengthens the Simbine Classic’s ambition of becoming one of Africa’s premier athletics events, ensuring that the excitement and inspiration of the day can be experienced by athletes and supporters alike.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter