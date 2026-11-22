Several sports federations and provincial confederations affiliated to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) are seeking clarity on the status of president Barry Hendricks, who was suspended in September.

The board suspended Hendricks over allegations of interference in an April board member election. There were also complaints furnished anonymously to the Sascoc board and membership relating to alleged breaches of the Sascoc safeguarding policy and that he consumed alcohol excessively when he was representing Sascoc at meetings and events.

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Retired Judge Basheer Waglay, who was appointed to investigate the complaints, found there was sufficient evidence for them to be referred for further action.

It is alleged that Hendricks was suspended without any information provided to Sascoc members and the public. The board appointed CEO Lwandile Simelane as acting president.

Hendricks says he is innocent, wants to clear his name and be reinstated as president.

Sascoc is the controlling body for sport federations in South Africa and is responsible for the preparation and delivery of Team SA at all multisport international games, including the Olympic Games.

Lack of feedback

“The president has been suspended for almost three months … There has been no information or latest updates coming through from the board to the membership,” an anonymous Sascoc member said.

According to information Sunday World has in its possession, several new accusations, from staff members and possibly the Sascoc board, have been presented to the judge.

“From what we know, the judge concluded his investigation and presented his report to the Sascoc board. The Sascoc membership has not been informed of the contents of the report, the individuals or federations that provided witness statements and the final findings of prima facie evidence.

“We now know that the president was not invited to present to the investigation, a serious breach of a fair investigative process,” the member said.

“Also, no mention has been made regarding the judicial body panel to oversee the hearing and the prosecutor of the case. Unbelievably, the membership has not even been informed of the charges.”

More problems at management level

More problems appear to have arisen at senior management level. The accusations have been circulated to the Sascoc membership via an anonymous email, which Sunday World has in its possession.

Our sources indicate that the president also raised matters of the extension of the CEO Nozipho Jafta and COO Patience Shikwambana’s contracts to the board, both of which expire at the end of the year.

The president has seemingly indicated that he is unwilling to extend their contracts without Sascoc’s remunerations committee’s review and advice.

Early in the year, the president raised serious accusations against the CEO. They were circulated to Sascoc members via an anonymous email, which we have in our possession.

It is further alleged that Simelane called second Sascoc vice-president Kim Pople, the person opposing her in the 2024 elections, after the nominations of the names for elections were announced, to voice her disappointment and feelings of betrayal.

The matter can be considered a potential breach of conduct and inappropriate communication between candidates with a possible conflict-of-interest or election-integrity violation.

Sascoc’s response

Sascoc general manager for marketing and communication Bronson Mokabela said Sascoc will not handle internal matters through the media.

“Any member … that has a matter to raise has an open channel to our board members and the CEO. The matter of the president is being handled through an independent judicial body. The matter is very sensitive and the details cannot be divulged, except to say that they concern alleged transgressions of the Sascoc Code of Conduct and Safeguarding Policy. Sascoc will not comment on the remaining issues as they are designed to cast aspersions on the integrity of the board members.”

Approached for comment, Hendricks said that under Sascoc’s media policy, he was not at liberty to comment.